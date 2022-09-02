What do you know about vultures? The Carolina Raptor Center has some lessons

Understanding the importance of vulture conservation Cheryl Brayboy got a look at how the Carolina Raptor Center cares for sick and injured birds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We see them all the time, but do you really know anything about vultures?

We’re about to learn a thing or two.

Saturday is International Vulture Awareness Day, so where better for QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy to be Friday morning than the Carolina Raptor Center?

She learned about the conservation effort from the center’s hospital and met some of its permanent vultures.

