Pizza time: This truck offers NY style pizza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Don’t want to cook on Labor Day? Head down to Fat Guy and A Pie for New York-style pizza! Salvatore Gallina has come a long way in becoming a business professional.

His father has been in the food industry since the 1970s. He had his bakery where Salvatore grew up. Je learned everything about owning his own business. In 1992, Salvatore’s family opened a pizzeria restaurant in Queens, NY, which is still active. There he learned every recipe, trade, and worked as a pizzaman.

Salvatore’s family moved to Charlotte less than a year ago to create their own pizza truck and bring authentic New York-style pizza to the queen city.

