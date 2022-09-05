Spice up classics with SpenDishes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Take your food experiences to the next level with SpenDishes Kitchen. Shonali Thomas, the owner, offers gourmet food business catering, meal prep, teaches classes, and has a line of gourmet food. It gets better with Corks Cooks and Books, Thomas’ wine bar restaurant with a bookstore.

Both businesses are located in the same area. You can relax on their beautiful patio or get cozy by their heat lamps and fire pit with couches.

You can learn and buy services by checking out: www.splendishes.com and www.corkscooksandbooks.com.

