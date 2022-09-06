Ignore it: Here’s a few ways stop procrastinating

National Fight Procrastination Day Today is National Fight Procrastination Day and Dr. Tierini has a tip to end putting off tasks: ignore it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You can fight procrastination habits with life coach, Dr. Tierini. Today is National Fight Procrastination Day and Dr. Tierini has some one tip to end putting off tasks: ignore it.

There are four types of procrastinators Dr. Tierini has observed in her clients: emotionator, perfectinator, fearcrastinators, and overwhelminator. She created a quiz that helps you identify your procrastination type and get personalized tips on how to fix it and accomplish your goals.

Try out the quiz at www.drtierini.com/40n109 and other resources on Dr Tierini Home Page.

