Learning the basics of pickleball, the country’s fastest growing sport QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was live in the community, and she got a lesson in how to play.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Once an obscure sport, pickleball was named the fastest growing sport in the U.S. both in 2021 and 2022.

It’s described as a cross between tennis, ping pong and badminton. You can play for fun or join a league.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was live in the community, and she got a lesson in how to play.

They call it the fastest growing sport in the #USA: #Pickleball! We are live from Pearl Street Park on QC Morning with some local players with game - Ram Chandra and Austin Helms! @HelmoftheHill @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM pic.twitter.com/WZCqRbPaOX — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) September 6, 2022

Learning to play pickleball It's said to be the fastest-growing sport in the country.

You may also like: Artistic roller skater is going to the World Artistic Roller Skating Championships

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.