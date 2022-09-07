Testing out food from the 9th Annual Charotte VegFest After a two-year hiatus, the 9th Annual Charlotte VegFest is back and scheduled for Sept. 17

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte VegFest is returning this month!

After a two-year pause, the vegan celebration will be in full swing at the Ford Building at Camp North End on Sept. 17 from 12-4 p.m.

Ahead of the fun, we’re joined by Julia Simon, President of the Charlotte VegFest and Chef Joya, celebrity vegan chef.

There will be live cooking demos, activities for kids and panel discussions with nutrition experts.

We learned to make the Nashville Hot Chick’n.

Nashville Hot Chick’n (The Vegan version of Nashville Hot Chicken)

2 cups of vegan buttermilk

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

6 vegan chicken filets

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup of cornstarch

2 tablespoons of Golden Chick seasoning

peanut or vegetable oil, for frying

