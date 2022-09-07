Thinking of trading in your child’s car seat? Here’s what you should know The big question is at what point do you need a new car seat?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - September is Baby Safety Month, and the idea is to educate parents and caregivers about everyday products we use to take care of babies and young children.

A big part of that is the car seats.

It’s so important to make sure your car seat is in good condition, and that’s why companies or organizations offer trade-in programs.

Walmart has one going on now through the month of September.

Parents can bring in their old car seat - no matter what the condition - take it to the customer service counter and in return you get a $30 gift card.

There is a limit of two gift cards per household.

We also recently told you about Target’s trade-in program, which starts on Sunday, Sept. 11, and runs through Sept. 24.

There will be a designated box inside Target stores for the car seat or base. Then, you have to use the Target App to scan the code on the box and talk to someone at customer service.

In return, you’ll get a 20% off coupon for a new seat, stroller or select baby gear.

Of course, the big question is at what point do you need a new car seat?

Janice Williams is the director at the Injury Center for Atrium Health, as well as the Safe Kids Charlotte Mecklenburg Coordinator.

She joined us to talk about when the right time is to trade in that car seat.

