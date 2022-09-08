Apple picking season returns at Windy Hill Orchard There are 1,000 apple trees with an expected harvest of 150,000 pounds of apples this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are several popular varieties of apples, like Granny Smith, Gala, Fuji and Red Delicious.

If you want a Stayman Winesap apple, you can head down to Windy Hill Orchard in York, S.C., and pick your own!

That’s where QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was Thursday morning, getting some tips on how to pick that perfect apple!

It’s a beautiful day at Windy Hill Orchard in York County. We are talking about 1000 apple trees with an expected harvest of 150,000 lbs of apples this season. Pick your own Thursday-Sunday, starting today. #Apples #CLT @QClifeWBTV pic.twitter.com/9cwA3YQNEA — Cheryl Brayboy WBTV (@cherylbrayboy) September 8, 2022

You can head to the orchard and pick your own apples on Thursday through Sunday, starting Sept. 8.

