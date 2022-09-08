Turning professional bull riding into a team sport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Football, basketball and baseball are all team sports.
Bull riding, however, is typically man versus time on the back of a bull.
Now, the Professional Bull Riders Association have made it a team sport.
At a home “game” this weekend in Winston-Salem, the home team will be the Carolina Cowboys.
The team has a famous coach and, as Brian Stephenson shows us, a major NASCAR connection.
