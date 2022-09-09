Charlotte Symphony’s conductor laureate reflects on Queen Elizabeth II Tributes continued to pour in Friday morning from around the world for Queen Elizabeth II.

The longest-serving monarch in British history died on Thursday at the age of 96. Earlier this year, she celebrated 70 years on the throne.

Christopher Warren-Green, the conductor laureate and music advisor for the Charlotte Symphony and the music director of the London Orchestra, joined us from London to talk about the country’s grief and the queen’s legacy.

