Kennel to Couch: 31 mile dog walk challenge There's still time for you to join a community of pet lovers from around the nation that is walking for a good cause

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spending time with your pet and getting your steps in!

You can do that with the “31 Mile Dog Walk Challenge.” Thomas Bohne, president and CEO of Kennel to Couch, joined QC@3 to discuss the event.

The event teams up with local shelters and trainers to help dogs that have been in the shelter the longest. Anyone can participate and it was inspired by a Pit Bull!

