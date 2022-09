Pits and Giggles working to help negative stigmas of pit bulls Amanda Forsythe, the president and founder of Pits and Giggles Rescue explained why Pit Bulls get a bad reputation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After learning about Kennel to Couch, which was inspired by a Pit Bull, QC@3 wanted to take a closer look at the breed which tends to face some negative stigma.

Amanda Forsythe, the president and founder of Pits and Giggles Rescue explained why Pit Bulls get a bad reputation.

She says Pit Bulls are actually great companions and talks about their characteristics.

You might also like: Kennel to Couch: 31 mile dog walk challenge

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.