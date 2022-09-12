Taking milkshakes up a notch with Coffee & Cream We have certainly come a long way since then, and we decided to take our milkshakes up a few notches.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Monday is National Chocolate Milkshake Day, a good way to start off the week.

The term milkshake first appeared in print in 1885 and at the time it referred to an alcoholic beverage that was more like eggnog.

By the early 1900s, people started adding a scoop of ice cream to it.

By the 1920s, thanks to the help of drink mixers and blenders, milkshakes became popular at malt shops.

We have certainly come a long way since then, and we decided to take our milkshakes up a few notches.

Carolina Velasquez and Jaime Camacho with Coffee & Cream in Concord joined us to put their spin on the chocolate milkshake.

You may also like: What you need for a successful tailgate

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.