‘The Talk’ kicks off 13th season with a carnival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - ‘The Talk’ is starting its 13th season with five days of food, fun and festivities with an outdoor carnival!
The outdoor set will boast a 40-foot-high Ferris wheel, a funhouse and lots of nostalgic game booths, prizes and traditional treats!
The fun kicks off on Monday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m.
We had Akbar Gbajabiamila and Natalie Morales drop in to talk about ‘The Talk’s carnival kickoff!
