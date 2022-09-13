Bridal Wars is coming to North Carolina!

Bridal Wars is coming to North Carolina! Stacy Jubert of Bridal Wars joined QC@3 to talk about the event that will be at The Barn at Sandcastle this Sunday in Dallas, N.C.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We are taking the traditional bridal show and cranking it up a few notches!

You can prepare your bridesmaids and get ready for a day of fun competing with other bridal parties and playing games as Bridal Wars is coming to North Carolina.

Stacy Jubert of Bridal Wars joined QC@3 to talk about the event that will be at The Barn at Sandcastle this Sunday, Sept. 18 in Dallas, N.C.

This is a bridal competition plus bachelorette party-style games with fun local wedding pros. Add in food trucks and your cheering squad and you have the best day ever with your bridal party!

