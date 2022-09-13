Creatif Art Studio in Fort Mill combines art and technology

FORT MILL, S.C. (QC Life) - Art and technology come together at the new Créatif Art Studio in Fort Mill.
The studio takes a unique approach to creativity; crafts are created with the help of an iPad.
The tablet has a program installed that takes users through step-by-step tutorials on how to make different projects. Artists are also there to help guide people, too.
Multiple projects – like ceramics and painting – are available. Concerned about your skills or lack thereof? It’s OK; the studio staff put a focus more on the experience and expression. After all, art is what you make it.
For more information, visit creatif.com.
