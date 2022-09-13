Lobster, gouda and grits: A tasty preview of the Charlotte Brunch Festival Mary King learns a thing or two about cooking lobster while you learn more about the festival.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Who doesn’t love a good Sunday brunch? If that’s you, you’re in luck: The Charlotte Brunch Festival Powered by Chandon Garden Spritz returns this Sunday for the third year.

The festival takes place from 1-4 p.m. Sunday (general admission) at The Ruth in Wesley Heights, 2122 Thrift Road, Charlotte.

VIP ticket holders can get in an hour early.

Folks can sample food and drinks from 12 chefs throughout the area with prices ranging from $3 to $5 for general admission.

The best part? A portion of the proceeds go to a Charlotte-area nonprofit.

Hope Vibes advocates for the homeless population of Charlotte and provides mobile showers and laundry units.

Parking will be available, but ridesharing is recommended.

Purchase your tickets today at cltbrunchfestival.eventbrite.com.

