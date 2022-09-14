Charlotte Mimosa Festival hosts its third year

Charlotte Mimosa Festival back for a third year The festival offers a range of mimosas, entertainment and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Raise your glasses for the third annual Charlotte Mimosa Festival! The festival made its way in 2019 and sold-out days before the festival. The event has remained popular despite its cancellation due to COVID in 2020.

The festival’s goal is to celebrate food and friends, regardless of attendance size. Patrons travel from Ohio to New York to show their affection for mimosas.

This Sunday, you can choose from wide mimosa varieties, musical entertainment, food trucks and vendors for patrons.

Join the fun for $50 for general admission and $20 for designated drivers. Be advised that anyone with a designated driver wristband will be removed from the event if they have an alcoholic drink.

