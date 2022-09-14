Farm to Fork Picnic returns this month Chefs will be teamed up with a farmer or an artisan to create small bites at action stations throughout the beautiful grounds of Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A big picnic where you can try food grown and raised at local farms cooked by local chefs.

That’s the mission of Farm to Fork, which is back in Charlotte this month.

Dozens of culinary pros are setting up at the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden on Sept. 25 and they want you to arrive hungry.

Mary Jayne Wilson, the founder of Thoughtful Baking Co. joined QC@3 to help us make Dutch Apple Pie.

Filling

3/4 cup sugar

2 TB AP Flour

3 ea tart apples, peeled and sliced

1 tsp Cinnamon

Juice and zest of one orange

Salt

Streusel Topping

2 TB cold butter

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup AP flour

1/2 tsp cinnamon

- Mix apples with sugar, flour, cinnamon, orange zest, juice and salt. Let sit out for a bit to macerate and get juicy.

- Mix butter, with brown sugar, flour and cinnamon until crumbly and fully incorporated.

- Add apple mixture into pie shell and top with streusel.

- Bake on a sheet pan at 350 for 45 minutes to 1 hr, or until the streusel is golden brown and the apple filling is bubbling.

- Let cool for 30 minutes before serving.

