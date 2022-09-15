‘Toasting for Tigers’ at Tiger World to benefit wild tiger conservation This weekend, Tiger World is hosting a big event that’s going to be a lot of fun for your entire family.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re listed as an endangered species, but an organization right here in our area works hard every day to help save tigers and educate people about them.

This weekend, Tiger World is hosting a big event that’s going to be a lot of fun for your entire family.

Toasting for Tigers, the annual fundraiser for wild tiger conservation, is happening Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature local food and wine vendors, interactive education stations and animal interactions.

This year, money will go to the Wildlife Alliance, who along with the Cambodian government, is re-introducing wild tigers to the Cardamom Rainforest Landscape.

Lea Jaunakais, the president and founder of Tiger World, talked with us more about the fundraiser.

You may also like:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.