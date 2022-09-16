Summit Seltzer is celebrating its second birthday in Charlotte

Summit Seltzer is celebrating its second birthday in west Charlotte The founder of Summit Seltzer came by the QC Kitchen and gave a seltzer quiz.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte’s first seltzery is celebrating its two-year anniversary in the Queen City this weekend.

Summit Seltzer, which is located just off of Freedom Drive near the Wesley Heights area in west Charlotte, will have live music, new stage production, games, giveaways, live art and vendors this Saturday as it celebrates the business’ birthday.

The seltzery creates its own craft seltzers, flavoring and conditioning them with purées, giving them a unique taste that is unlike typical seltzers you might buy at the store.

Summit Seltzer is not only the city’s first of its kind, it’s also the first seltzery anywhere along the east coast.

With a low-calorie, low-carb and low-sugar recipe, Summit Seltzer is rooted in a belief in healthy and fun living.

To help celebrate the occasion, Kristin Cagney, the founder of the business, came by to give QC Life’s Kristen and Cheryl a quick seltzer quiz. Watch our segment above to see how they did.

