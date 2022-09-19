Funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey Millions of people were in London for the service, including WBTV’s own David Whisenant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On Monday morning, viewers around the world were glued to the live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Millions of people were in London for the service, including WBTV’s own David Whisenant.

He joined us from London with more on how the nation said goodbye to its longest-serving monarch.

The coffin being taken into @wabbey for the funeral. The King and Royal family following behind. The service now starting. #QueenElizabethIIMemorial pic.twitter.com/W5pyuQ9q58 — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) September 19, 2022

You may also like: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.