Helping teachers get supplies for their classroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We all know how hard teachers work day in and day out.

Many of them have to spend hundreds of dollars of their own money on things for the classroom so they can help your child learn.

Now, you have an opportunity to help a teacher win free supplies.

FSIoffice is kicking off the 13th Annual Teacher of the Week promotion, an effort to shine a light on outstanding teachers in our communities and to help teachers and students with much-needed classroom supplies.

Each week, parents, students and others in their local community nominate a teacher who they feel goes above and beyond in service to their students.

FSIoffice picks the top 10 from that week’s submission and then the public votes on the best teacher based on the information provided by the person who nominates them.

Each Teacher of the Week is then eligible to be named Teacher of the Year, which is chosen by FSIoffice from the 12 weekly winners.

The Teacher of the Year wins $5,000 in school supplies and a complete classroom of furniture from the HON Company.

FSIoffice CEO Kim Leazer talked to us more about celebrating teachers and giving you a chance to nominate a deserving one.

You can nominate teachers and vote on the Teacher of the Week here.

