Museum of York County offering a lesson in superheroes and science Spider-Man, Captain America, Superman and Batman. While these heroes’ superpowers may not be real, the science is.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spider-Man, Captain America, Superman and Batman.

While these heroes’ superpowers may not be real, the science is.

The Museum of York County will talk more about it during “Superhero Science Saturday” on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the museum to get a lesson in superheroes and science.

Legends in the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda The event is happening on Saturday at the Museum of York County.

You may also like: Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte closing after next show

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.