Potters Markets is coming the Mint Museum

The Potters market is coming to the Mint Museum This Saturday ceramic artwork from around the state will be on display on the lawn of the Mint Museum Randolph for this year's Potters Market.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You can see ceramics from North Carolina potters on the lawn of the Mint Museum! The event introduces the importance of local ceramics arts and museum collections to new audiences.

The market will feature 55 booths representing 55 of the top potters in North Carolina. You can purchase hand-crafted pieces from talented artists with years of experience in their skills. Attendees can interact with the artists, pottery demonstrations, live music, beer garden, and food confections.

Everyone can enjoy the fun of pottery with tickets starting at $20 per person. For more information on the event check out, visit pottersmarketatthemint.com.

Also: It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.