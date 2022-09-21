Rosh Hashanah : The Birth of the universe

In just a few days the holiday of Rosh Hashanah will begin Rosh Hashanah is a celebration teaching the importance of relationships.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Celebrate Rosh Hashanah with Chabad of Charlotte! This holiday celebrates the universe’s birth and is the head of the Jewish year.

According to Chabad, Rosh Hashanah is called the first day of creation because only then did the world know it had meaning.

The central observance of the holiday is to blow the Shofar, a horn of a ram, in the mornings except for Shabbat or Sabbath, which happens in synagogues during services.

Holiday feasts include a round challah bread (studded with raisins) and apples dipped in honey, as well as other foods symbolizing wishes for a sweet year.

You can learn more about Rosh Hashanah at Rosh Hashanah - The Jewish New Year - High Holidays (chabadnc.org).

