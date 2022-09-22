Perfect for fall! How to make a harvest chicken pot pie with butternut squash Chef Daja Peterson-Bragg, personal chef with Heart and Soul, showed us how to make a delicious pie with butternut squash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Nothing says fall comfort food quite like chicken pot pie!

Mary is in the QC Kitchen with Chef Daja Peterson-Bragg with Heart and Soul! You have to taste the fall flavors in this Harvest Pot Pie: kale, butternut squash, chicken, carrots, herbs & spices! DELICIOUS! #CLT #Thursday. @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM @cherylbrayboy pic.twitter.com/0ZGlKAKzPh — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) September 22, 2022

Here’s everything you need to make it at home!

Harvest Chicken Pot Pie with Butternut Squash

Ingredients

2 cups shredded chicken

1 cup onions

1 cup celery

1 cup carrots

1 tsp minced garlic

1 1/2 cup butternut squash

1 cup kale

½ cup butter

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp sage

2 cups chicken broth

1 softened Pillsbury pie crust

1 deep dish pie shell

Directions

Heat oven to 425 degrees

In a saucepan, on medium heat, melt butter. Add diced onion, celery, garlic and carrots. Stir until vegetables become tender. Add flour, salt and pepper then stir. Gradually add in chicken broth. Stir until mixture begins to thicken.

Stir in chicken, kale and butternut squash

Spoon pie filling into pie shell. Allow to cool for a few minutes. Top with pie crust and seal edges. Cut slits in the top of the pie crust

Bake for 30 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. Allow pie to cool before serving

