Drop the wipes: practical makeup cleaning tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Keep your makeup brushes actually clean with tips from Wink Inspired Beauty. Makeup brushes are used to create the perfect application of makeup, but dirty brushes can waste makeup and cause health issues.

22 percent of makeup wearers don’t wash their brushes according to Ashley Whitley, founder of Wink Inspired Beauty. The brushes can carry E. Coli and Staphylococcus bacteria. That bacteria can contaminate the makeup as well.

Don’t use your bar soap around the house, because it can strip oils on natural hair follicles. Whitley suggests having a sink or water source to wash out the brushes. Lay the brushes out on a paper towel to dry back into their original state. Toss out the brushes if they revert back.

Get your makeup needs in check by visiting Make Up Lessons - Wink Inspired Beauty (experiencewink.com).

