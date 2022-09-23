Fall food is here! Check out the latest from Red Salt

Red Salt: lobster dumplings with tomato miso broth Red Salt is bringing fall foods and a new restaurant to the region.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This lobster dumpling recipe is a perfect dish for the fall season! Jeffrey Russell, executive chef of Red Salt and Cloud Bar at Le Méridien, demoed scrumptious lobster dumplings with miso tomato broth. You can have much more modern American cuisine at Red Salt in uptown Charlotte.

Chef David Burke, owner of Red Salt and Cloud Bar at Le Méridien, works closely with Russell whenever he visits charlotte.

Burke has announced plans to open a third restaurant to the region. He will open his latest concept, G.O.A.T. Pizza, in Cornelius, next year. The restaurant will feature pizzas, smashburgers, salads and out-of-this-world sports memorabilia.

Check out Red Salt’s latest event Moffett Vineyards Wine Dinner on October 26 Featuring Winemaker Trent Moffett – 4 courses, 5 pairings. Or you can learn more about Red Salt at Home - Red Salt by David Burke (redsaltbydb.com).

