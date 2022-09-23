Fundraising Opportunity: Arts Empowerment Project gives kids quality experiences

The arts empowerment project provides high-quality experiences The free youth programming uses art as a pathway to help youth break the cycles of trauma, abuse, and violence.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Arts Empowerment Project’s annual fundraising event is on October 6 to provide high-quality visual and performing arts programming, enrichment experiences, and social-emotional development for underserved children.

The free youth programming uses art as a pathway to help youth break the cycles of trauma, abuse, and violence. The program is open to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The event will be a wonderful cocktail event with 250 guests, fabulous food, fun, live music, and a silent auction. Special community members such as Steve Smith and The Steve Smith Family Foundation will be honored as well.

Consider donating here Annual Fundraiser – the arts empowerment project. Tickets are $125 per person.

Also: Wrestling legends to come together for fundraising event

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.