See the dance fusions of Charlotte and Winston-Salem

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You can marvel at the interpretive moves of NC Dance Festival Creative Collaboration this Saturday at Goodyear Arts.

Founded in 1991, the festival showcases professional modern and contemporary dance from NC artists and works to create a statewide network of artists and audiences. The festival strives to give audiences a close and personal experience with dance.

They will work together in the performance space all day and then present their performance that evening. 2 other groups will also present work alongside the collaboration.

Immerse yourself in dancing with the artists by registering here CCE – Dance Project. Admission is by donation of $25.

