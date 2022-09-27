‘Dogtoberfest’ at Rescue Ranch promises fun for those on four legs or two! Admission is $5 per person and children 1 and under and dogs are free.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s an event for the entire family ... even the dogs.

Dogtoberfest is happening Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rescue Ranch.

Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, activities for kids and pumpkin painting.

On top of all the fall festivities, you can adopt a new pet!

Leslie Smith, the animal husbandry manager at Rescue Ranch, joined us to talk more about the event.

