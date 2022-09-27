Experience Fall on your fingertips

Some fall nail trends to look out for People are slowly moving to softer and more natural-looking shaped nails.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Get your nails in check for Fall with, editorial nail artist and nail education, Mimi Nguyen. She enjoys creating the beauty and simplicity of nail art.

According to Nguyen, dawning neutral and earthy tones is popular in the nail fashion scene. People are slowly moving to softer and more natural-looking shaped nails.

She says some fall trends like the tortoise shell are coming back, and new variations like french nails with a twist or the Hailey Bieber “Glazed Donut” movement are making rounds too.

The nail slugging Tik Tok trends is making nailcare popular too. This trend is a moisture-loss prevention technique where you use cuticle oil and/or moisture-sealing products, such as Aquaphor ointment and Vaseline, to nourish your cuticles.

You can get inspired by Nguyen’s work at www.cltnailguru.com or visit her Instagram @CLT_NailGuru.

