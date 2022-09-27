Got an education problem? ANSWER scholarship to the rescue!

Answer Scholarships helps moms continue education The non-profit provides funding for four-year degrees and two-year degrees.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - ANSWER scholarship mentor and prepare mothers of school-aged children to earn a college degree. The non-profit provides funding for four-year degrees and two-year degrees. Over $630,000 have been awarded so far!

All ANSWER moms receive a mentor to provide guidance and encouragement for work, family, and school. Mom and mothers meet as a group once a month. In addition, moms experience professional development workshops on topics from resume writing to networking.

Moms can be married or single from Mecklenburg and surrounding counties to qualify for the scholarship.

Four ANSWER moms graduated in May. There are 24 moms in the 2022-23 academic school year. They study at UNC Charlotte, Queens University, Belmont Abbey and other local universities. Studies of interest are nursing, business, and sports management.

You can help send moms to college this Saturday at the Tailgate for Team Pride event! Enjoy food, cornhole, live music and a silent auction at Armored Cow Brewing in the university area. If it rains, the events will transition indoors.

Also: Tips to remember when applying for college scholarships

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.