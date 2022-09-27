Project PINK helping women get mammograms The Project PINK bus will be in the WBTV parking lot on Friday, Oct. 7.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In 2022 alone, the American Cancer Society estimates there will be more than 287,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women.

In fact, about 30% of new cancer cases in women diagnosed this year will be breast cancer.

That’s why it’s so important to get your annual mammograms, but for many women in our community, that’s easier said than done.

That’s where Project PINK comes in. It’s a free mobile screening program for uninsured women that hosts over 40 screening events each year and screens close to 1,000 women annually.

The Project PINK bus will be in the WBTV parking lot on Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is required and walk-ups cannot be accepted.

Magbis Love, with the Levine Cancer Institute Disparities and Outreach, talked with us more about Project PINK and how it can help women in our communities.

