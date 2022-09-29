Carolina Renaissance Festival set for its opening weekend This is supposed to be opening weekend, but those plans may have to change due to impacts from Tropical Storm Ian.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Preparations are well underway for the 29th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville.

This is supposed to be opening weekend, but those plans may have to change due to impacts from Tropical Storm Ian.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was in Huntersville checking things out.

The festival is scheduled to start Saturday and run through Nov. 20.

Going back in time at the Carolina Renaissance Festival The event is scheduled to open this weekend and go through Nov. 20.

You may also like: ‘Dogtoberfest’ at Rescue Ranch promises fun for those on four legs or two!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.