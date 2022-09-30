Charlotte FC to celebrate the fans at last home match of the season Chief fan officer Shawn McIntosh talked with us about more ways the fans will be celebrated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s hard to believe but Charlotte FC’s inaugural season is coming to an end.

The final weekend home match is scheduled for Oct. 1 and right now, it’s still a go despite impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Charlotte FC is using this match to celebrate the fans, who will receive a t-shirt as they hope to blackout the stadium.

There will also be additional surprises to commemorate the inaugural season.

Chief fan officer Shawn McIntosh talked with us about more ways the fans will be celebrated.

