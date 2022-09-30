Get FIT with ATK

ATK Workouts are coming to Charlotte ATK is hoping to launch a Charlotte location by the end of this year in SouthPark in the Governor Morrison shopping center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Get ready for a unique workout routine with Anna Kaiser Technique. ATK is a full-body workout that combines cardio dance intervals with strength and toning. The workout is a prescription-based dance concept rooted in movement and positivity.

There are four classes of dance (signature class – like dancing backup at a Justin Timberlake concert), bands (strength), tone (barre), and circuit (HIIT). ATK is perfect for anyone looking to switch up their workout routines. ATK welcomes all body types and fitness levels.

ATK is hoping to launch a Charlotte location by the end of this year in SouthPark in the Governor Morrison shopping center. You can still experience AKT this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Legion Brewing SouthPark and next Saturday at 9 a.m. at Luluemon SouthPark.

AKT is also giving back to the community Friday, Oct 21 to help survivors of child trafficking. AKT sponsored with other Charlotte-based health organizations to bring a silent auction. Please visit AKT SouthPark | Full-Body Dance Class (theakt.com) for more information.

