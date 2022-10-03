Autism Speaks Walk 2022: Sign up now to help support this year’s event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Autism Speaks Walk is back for another year and coming up soon. WBTV is proud to again be a part of this annual event tailored to the local needs of the autism community.

Autism speaks is the world’s largest autism fundraising event designed to support the needs of people with autism and their families throughout their lives. There is no registration fee for the event but donations and fundraising are encouraged. All proceeds from the event will benefit Autism Speaks.

» Here’s how you can find our local race and create a team or register individually for the big event!

What? Charlotte Autism Speaks Walk

Where? Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte

When? Saturday, October 29, 2022

9:00 AM: Registration and check-in opens

10:00 AM: Walk officially begins

11:30 AM: Event ends

The walk raises vital funds for empowering Autism Speaks to provide essential resources, research, advocacy, and support for today’s needs.

You can join the team or make a personal donation at Autism Speaks Walk - Autism Speaks.

Autism Speaks Walk 2021: Register now for this year's event (WBTV)

