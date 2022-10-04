Cocktails for a cause You can purchase a drink, and proceeds will go towards displaced women and children in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You can purchase a drink, and proceeds will go towards displaced women and children in Charlotte. Madison Callaghan pursued real estate to find dream homes for deserving individuals and create change for those in need.

The event offers the Gracious hands purple Dasiy drink, a chilled martini glass. The purple addition is for homelessness awareness.

The rate of homeless women with children is at an all-time high and Gracious Hands endeavors to “Love Women and Children back to life. Have great drinks for a great cause at Madison Callaghan Presents Cocktails For A Cause Tickets, Thu, Oct 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite.

