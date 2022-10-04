Dog beer: Fundraiser helps community animal shelter

Your dog could be on brewery can Dog photo booth and all dogs will be on the beer can coming out in November.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - See your pooch on a Dssolvr beer can! Dsslovr and the Asheville Human society are teaming up to bring three fundraising nights to support community animals.

You can your four-legged friend can enjoy raffle prizes from Down Dog, The Whale, and many more worth over $1000, a Doggy photo booth, and the chance to get your doggo on the “YOUR DOG HERE” DSSOLVR beer label.

Learn more about the event at Your Dog Here - Fundraiser for Asheville Humane Society | DSSOLVR.

