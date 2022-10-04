Smell fall with these environmental-savvy candles

Fall scents with Bel Flame Candles You can choose from four fall-inspired scents of Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sweater Weather, Fall in Charlotte, and Nana’s Pie.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Enjoy fall smells infused with natural ingredients with Bel Flame candles. You can choose from four fall-inspired scents of Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sweater Weather, Fall in Charlotte, and Nana’s Pie.

Danielle, Bel Flame founder, started making candles shortly after her daughter was born during her postpartum depression. as a mother, she strove to make candles with natural ingredients around her little. Danielle’s goal is to inspire self-care practices in daily life.

The aromatherapy and wellness candles are an eco-friendly and vegan option made with coconut soy wax.

Take time for yourself and try out one of the candles at Bèl Flame Candles (belflame.com).

