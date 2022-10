Experimental drug shows promise in fight against Alzheimer’s disease The medication slowed the progress of the disease by 27% compared with a placebo.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An experimental drug trial for Alzheimer’s disease showed positive results.

The medication slowed the progress of the disease by 27% compared with a placebo.

So, what does this mean in the fight against Alzheimer’s?

Katherine Lambert with the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter, joined us to talk about this development.

You may also like: Turning a passion for art into a blessing for others

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.