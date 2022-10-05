Savannah Bananas bringing unique brand of baseball to Kannapolis in 2023 “The Smoothie King” made the announcement in a live YouTube draft party.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Savannah Bananas are bringing their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour to Kannapolis.

“The Smoothie King” made the announcement in a live YouTube draft party.

They’re not a typical baseball team. The Bananas are a viral sensation and they don’t play your average game; they play Banana Ball.

According to ESPN, the game is designed to play faster, giving the team more of a chance to bring out a funnier side to baseball.

The team is coming to Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Tickets aren’t on sale just yet, but the Bananas say to keep an eye on their website because they go fast.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.