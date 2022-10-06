Hate public speaking? This pro speaker experience can help

Coach B’s tips for everyday speaking practices are speaking out loud, overemphasizing words, and being yourself.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dr. Barbara Lash, aka ‘Coach B,’ has unique skills that help professional teams and athletes communicate in any situation.

Coach B has trained and consulted with various organizations such as the Carolina Panthers, Michigan Department of Civil Rights, Hanes Brands, and Wells Fargo, to name a few. Coach B also worked as a TV broadcast personality for Fox 46 and WBTV in Charlotte.

She believes the life of an athlete and a TV personality is similar.

“Initially, I thought I had to do it in a certain way, and then slowly I realized that there is this female intuition, and it is ok to include that in your business,” Coach B says. “Everything I learned in TV, I now teach to professional athletes.”

You can spruce up your speaking skills at a Two-Day Public Speaking Workshop for athletes and influencers wanting to do more public speaking. The event ends with each athlete creating a Speaker Sizzle/Highlight Reel.

