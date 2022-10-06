Hate public speaking? This pro speaker experience can help

Ace your public speaking skills Coach B’s tips for everyday speaking practices are speaking out loud, overemphasizing words, and being yourself.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dr. Barbara Lash, aka ‘Coach B,’ has unique skills that help professional teams and athletes communicate in any situation.

Coach B has trained and consulted with various organizations such as the Carolina Panthers, Michigan Department of Civil Rights, Hanes Brands, and Wells Fargo, to name a few. Coach B also worked as a TV broadcast personality for Fox 46 and WBTV in Charlotte.

She believes the life of an athlete and a TV personality is similar.

“Initially, I thought I had to do it in a certain way, and then slowly I realized that there is this female intuition, and it is ok to include that in your business,” Coach B says. “Everything I learned in TV, I now teach to professional athletes.”

Coach B’s tips for everyday speaking practices are speaking out loud, overemphasizing words, and being yourself.

You can spruce up your speaking skills at a Two-Day Public Speaking Workshop for athletes and influencers wanting to do more public speaking. The event ends with each athlete creating a Speaker Sizzle/Highlight Reel.

