Race Weekend! Bank of America Roval 400 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A big weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway as it’s race weekend!

The fifth running of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 is on Sunday but it’s not just about the race.

There are concerts, a fan zone and even a specially made ice cream to try.

Jonathan Coleman with Charlotte Motor Speedway joined QC Morning to talk about the different concerts and activities this weekend. Fan Fest begins Friday from 4-2 p.m.

