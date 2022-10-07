Learning the game of chess on National Chess Day

Learning the game of chess on National Chess Day Grandmaster Daniel Narodistky from the Charlotte Chess Center joined QC Morning to give us a basic, Chess 101 lesson.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s National Chess Day!

Grandmaster Daniel Narodistky from the Charlotte Chess Center joined QC Morning to give us a basic, Chess 101 lesson.

He was also a chess columnist for the NY Times.

We learn about the pawn, bishop, knight, rook, king and queen. The board has squares, ranks, files and diagonals, He also teaches us about check, checkmate, stalemate and capture.

Also Read: Thinking of going electric? Check out the Electric Vehicle Show

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.