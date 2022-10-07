Learning the game of chess on National Chess Day Grandmaster Daniel Narodistky from the Charlotte Chess Center joined QC Morning to give us a basic, Chess 101 lesson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s National Chess Day!

He was also a chess columnist for the NY Times.

We learn about the pawn, bishop, knight, rook, king and queen. The board has squares, ranks, files and diagonals, He also teaches us about check, checkmate, stalemate and capture.

