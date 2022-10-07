Mobile tiny home brings awareness to home ownership options

U.S. Bank Tiny Home is making rounds to home lending awareness The home is promoting homebuying in an informative yet fun way.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Homeownership can be a tricky task for anyone. The U.S. Bank Tiny Home tour is increasing awareness of the home lending space and reaching out to customers and potential new customers in a fun environment.

The home has been traveling across the U.S. since last year. People are curious when they see the home, and tasty treats help too.

For first-time homebuyers, choosing the right time to finance a home can be terrifying. U.S. Bank is focused on leading with education to the communities around products and opportunities to own your own home as we all navigate this “different” time.

“The increase in rates and affordability, which was a challenge before, has slowed the market down enough for opportunities around the use of down-payment programs,” James McDuffie, Mid-Atlantic Area sales manager for community lending, said.

“Sellers who don’t have to decide between an investor with a cash offer and that first-time homebuyer who really needs that extra time to get a long done, they don’t have that because slowed down rates have pushed investors,” he continued.

Now is the time for first-time homebuyers to consult lenders and see what works best for them.

You can check out home and learn about home lending today at Bhramari Brewing, 1200 S. Graham Street, from 4-6 p.m. Tomorrow, the U.S. Bank house will be at the Alpha Crown Community Festival, 3400 Beatties Ford Road, from 11 a.m-3 p.m.

