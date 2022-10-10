South Carolina State Fair begins this week! The fair is SC’s largest event. There will be 60 rides and is sure to create out-of-this-world memories. (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Within just a few hours of Charlotte, not one but two state fairs kick off this weekend.

The North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh starts Thursday and runs through Oct. 23.

In Columbia, the South Carolina State Fair starts Wednesday.

More than 500,000 people across South Carolina are expected to head to Columbia over the next two weeks for the State Fair. General manager Nancy Smith joined QC Morning to talk about what to expect.

The fair is SC’s largest event. There will be 60 rides and is sure to create out-of-this-world memories.

