Blink-182 announces reunion tour in 2022, including stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The award-winning rock band, Blink-182, will be reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years for a global tour beginning in March 2023.

Led by Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, the band will be going on its biggest tour ever, including a stop in Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will have stops in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America from March 2023 through February 2024.

The band will also drop their new single “Edging’' on Friday, Oct. 14, marking the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, October 17, at 10 a.m. at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or blink182.com.

